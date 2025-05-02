Blake Lively references her year with the ‘lowest lows’ on ‘Late Night’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively reflected on her year filled with the “highest highs and the lowest lows” in an interview this week.

Lively was a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday to discuss her new film “Another Simple Favor.” During their chat, she brought up her children and how they’ve helped her during “a pretty intense year.”

“No surprise, I’ve had a pretty intense year. And they’re just my lifeline,” the actress said, in reference to the four children she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. “No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland everyday for them. It’s the best.”

When Meyers asked her about her year, and acknowledged that she might not be able to share too much due to legal constraints, Lively responded by saying, “This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life.”

“And I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences, and fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent,” she continued.

“But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak,” she added. “So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to, and it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong, and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It’s a pretty simple thing.”

Lively has been in a multi-case legal dispute since December with Justin Baldoni, her costar and director on last year’s film “It Ends With Us,” based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

Lively has sued Baldoni and his production company for sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni is suing Lively and her husband Reynolds for defamation.

In March, Lively asked a judge to dismiss Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her, arguing that he is “weaponizing” his own defamation claim to retaliate against her for publicly speaking out about her sexual harassment accusations against him.

Lively’s motion to dismiss came days after her husband also filed a motion to dismiss, asking the judge to drop him from the case.

In their suit, Baldoni, his business associates and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, claim that the Hollywood power couple and their team “hijacked” his film and then sought to “destroy” his career.

The parties have denied the respective allegations.

