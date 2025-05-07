‘Practical Magic 2’ reunites Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sally and Gillian Owens are returning.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising those roles in a sequel to their 1998 film, “Practical Magic.” Warner Bros. Studios, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, made the announcement in a video post on Tuesday.

Kidman can be heard in the video saying, “Tooth of wolf and morning dew” before Bullock adds, “Something old and something new.”

“Let the spell begin to mix,” the pair then say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

The caption on the post reads, “The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026.”

In the original movie, Kidman and Bullock play sisters who are born into a magical family and raised by their aunts. The sisters lean into their legacy of witchcraft to battle evil.

It is based on a book of the same name by Alice Hoffman.

