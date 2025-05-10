Adam Scott shares nostalgic photo with Ike Barinholtz, aka Sal Saperstein, in hilarious nod to ‘The Studio’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Thank you, Sal Saperstein!

Adam Scott is getting in on the gag presented in Apple TV+’s comedy series “The Studio.” Scott appeared as himself in a recent episode and during an award speech, he thanked his old friend Sal, VP of fictional Continental Studios. It started a hilarious trend of gratitude towards the character, played by Ike Barinholtz.

Scott shared a real throwback photo of the pair of actors from back in the day to Instagram, with the caption “Me & Sal. Circa 2001” on Friday.

In his cameo in the acclaimed comedy, Scott accepted a Golden Globe for a fictional project and thanked Sal, who he credited with helping him in the early days of his career by giving him a couch to sleep on.

The moment sends Sal’s friend and boss Matt Remick – played by “Studio” co-creator Seth Rogen – into a tailspin of jealousy, since he too wants to be thanked in a Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Barinholtz also posted the photo to Instagram, with Rogen commenting, “Damn I can smell the couch from here.”

Many others also got in on the fun, with stars from Alison Brie to Chris Daughtry commenting with variations of, “Thank you Sal Saperstein!”

“The Studio” is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The show has recently been renewed for a second season.

