Morgan Wallen says he was ‘just ready to go home’ while addressing abrupt exit on ‘SNL’

(CNN) — Morgan Wallen has no bad blood with “Saturday Night Live” after his abrupt exit at the end of a March episode sparked speculation online.

The “Last Night” singer addressed the moment while appearing on an episode of “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley” on Sunday, giving a simple explanation as to why it appeared he was so quick to leave the show.

“I was ready to go home,” Wallen added. “I had been there all week.”

Wallen was the musical guest on the March 29 episode of “SNL” and confused some viewers at the time when he suddenly left the stage during the show’s credits, where the cast and guests traditionally linger and hug each other. After giving the episode’s host Mikey Madison a brief hug, Wallen walked off the stage toward the side of the camera without acknowledging any of the show’s cast members.

That same night, shortly after his departure, Wallen posted a photo of a plane on a runway with text across it that read, “Get me to God’s country” on his Instagram Story.

The post caused speculation about his experience, which spawned an internet reaction as well as an amusing mention in the following week’s “Weekend Update” segment of the show.

A source familiar with the situation previously told CNN that the country singer used the same path to enter and exit the studio as he had all week during rehearsals, and simply walked that same way after hugging Madison.

After the episode, longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that Wallen’s exit was not “the norm.”

“It just felt so abrupt,” Thompson said. “And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible.”

