Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts are high-powered divorce lawyers in ‘All’s Fair’ trailer

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is showing just how much art can imitate life.

The star, who has long documented her journey to becoming a lawyer on reality TV, is playing a divorce attorney in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama “All’s Fair,” the first trailer of which was released on Tuesday.

“Deep breath,” Kardashian says in the clip. “Tell us your story.”

Kardashian is seen sitting at a long table in what appears to be a law office in between costars Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts. They are speaking to a character played by “Showgirls” star Elizabeth Berkley, who apologizes for her nerves.

“No, no,” says Watts. “We don’t meet with sorry people.”

The trailer showcases clips of the stylish lawyers out on reconnaissance missions, having intimate encounters in dimly lit storage rooms and walking in and out of their glitzy law offices. At one point, “Damages” actress Glenn Close, who also stars in the series, tells Kardashian to “get mad, get hot, get revenge.”

Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer since 2018 and passed California’s “baby bar” exam in 2021. Her father, the late Robert Kardashian, was also a lawyer and famously represented OJ Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

“All’s Fair” follows a women-led team of divorce attorneys who open their own practice. The team navigates “high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances –both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” according to an official synopsis.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Kardashian, Watts, Close, Nash-Betts, Judith Light, Teyana Taylor and Murphy regular Sarah Paulson.

Grace Gummer, daughter of Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and singer Jessica Simpson also make appearances in the trailer.

“All’s Fair” will be available to stream on Hulu this fall.

