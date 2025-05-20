Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs knew his possible arrest was imminent. He didn’t appear to be living that way

By Lisa Respers France, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — Days before Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations on September 16, 2024, he had checked himself into the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan.

The music industry vet’s attorney told CNN at the time that Combs had “voluntarily relocated to New York” in anticipation of being charged after a grand jury had voted to indict him on September 12 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He later pleaded not guilty.

At the time of his arrest, Combs’ representatives said he was innocent and had “nothing to hide.”

Negotiations for Combs to voluntarily surrender had been ongoing, a source told CNN after his arrest. On Friday, what investigators discovered inside Combs’ room at the Park Hyatt became public in testimony at his criminal trial. He appeared to be living without the concern his personal items would be searched or seized in an arrest.

The jury was shown photo evidence of baby oil, lubricant, drugs, cash and “possible mood lighting” found by investigators inside the room where Combs was staying.

Investigators found resealable bags and bottles of baby oil and lubricant in a closet, in the bathroom, on the nightstand and elsewhere in the room, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Yasin Binda testified at Combs’ trial on Friday.

A bottle of medication with the name “Frank Black” was found in a Louis Vuitton bag on a nightstand in the bedroom, Binda testified. The label on the bottle said the medication was clonazepam.

Two small bags with pink powder were found inside another bottle of medication in a nightstand in the bedroom, Binda said. The pink powder in one bag tested positive for ketamine, and the other tested positive for both MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and ketamine, according to a stipulation read in court.

A black fanny pack containing $9,000 in cash was also found, Binda testified. On cross-examination, Binda said it appeared a woman had been staying with Combs at the hotel.

Prosecutors have said Combs coerced his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, into participating in sexual performances called “Freak Offs,” involving male escorts who were paid thousands of dollars in cash.

Law enforcement discovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil in searches of Combs’ homes last year. Ventura explained the product’s role in the “Freak Offs” during testimony at Combs’ trial last week.

“If he felt like you were too dry, he’d let you know,” Ventura testified. “He would say ‘you were too dry you need to put more oil on,’ or ‘you need to be glistening.’”

They used about 10 large bottles of baby oil each time, Ventura said on the stand. At one “Freak Off” there was even an inflatable pool filled with baby oil, she testified, and Combs told her to get into the pool to cover herself in oil.

Combs’ defense team has maintained the “Freak Offs” were consensual.

“You may know of his love of baby oil,” Teny Geragos, attorney for Combs, said in her opening statement last week. “Is that a federal crime? No.”

