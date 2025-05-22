Kim Kardashian is now a law school graduate

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a long road for Kim Kardshian as she’s pursued her dream of becoming a lawyer and she’s celebrating a milestone.

Kardashian on Wednesday shared photos and video of what appeared to be a backyard graduation ceremony. In the first video, a voice which sounds like her sister Khloe Kardshian, can be heard saying, “Surprise graduation!”

“It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” Jessica Jackson, an attorney who worked with Kardashian on her studies.

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson said. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read.”

Jackson also noted that over the six years Kardashian has dedicated “a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

Kardashian’s advocacy work in criminal justice has resulted in several people being released from prison, most notably Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, whose sentence Kardashian encouraged President Donald Trump to commute in 2018, after Johnson had served 21 years.

President Trump pardoned Johnson in 2020.

In another slide, Kardashian is shown holding her certificate of completion on stage as her friends and family celebrated her. Kardashian also included a photo of her late father, Robert Kardashian, an attorney who famously worked on his friend OJ Simpson’s trial.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.