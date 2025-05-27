Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t watch ‘Sex and the City’ or ‘And Just Like That…’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The woman at the center of the “Sex in the City” franchise can’t bring herself to watch it.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who stars in and produced both “Sex and the City” and its spinoff sequel series “And Just Like That…,” revealed she hasn’t followed the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends on screen.

“Oh my God, no. I don’t watch it, never seen it,” Parker told E! News, explaining she doesn’t like to watch herself. “Never seen ‘Sex and the City,’ most of them.”

“Sex and the City” is based the 1996 book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, which was an anthology of her newspaper columns with the same title. The HBO series ran from 1998 to 2004 and also inspired two films. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The original show focused on Bradshaw, a columnist who wrote about sex and relationships and her three closest friends: Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis); Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon); and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

“And Just Like That…” premiered in December 2021, minus Cattrall, who declined to return to the franchise, though she did make a bit of a cameo during the Season 2 finale.

Parker also revealed that her 13-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, whom she shares with husband and fellow actor Matthew Broderick, have also not seen the franchise. Their 22 year-old son, James Wilkie, however, has seen a few episodes.

“I think it’s very odd for them to yet let it into their viewing queue,” Parker explained. “Even for James Wilkie, he started by coming to the premiere of ‘And Just Like That,’ then he started watching the show but school work got in the way. But it’s all available for them some day if they want it, they’ll get no pressure from me.”

The third season of “And Just Like That…” premieres Thursday.

