Brad Pitt says letting public scrutiny of his personal life get to him is a ‘waste of time’

(CNN) — Brad Pitt isn’t paying attention to what is being said about him publicly.

The actor spoke with GQ in an interview published Wednesday about his new race car film “F1,” and touched on how he deals with his personal life often being a point of public discussion.

“My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way,” Pitt said, later adding that “it’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”

The Oscar-winner said that paying any mind to the chatter has “always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that,” and that overall his “life is fairly contained.”

“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am,” he said, likening inevitable gossip about him to “this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Much of Pitt’s personal life has made headlines throughout his career, notably his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie’s divorce was settled last year after an eight-year legal battle, following Jolie’s 2016 divorce filing. The former couple, who were once one of Hollywood’s most glamorous pairings, were together for about a decade and became parents of six before they married in 2014.

Regarding the culmination of their years-long legal dispute related to their divorce, Pitt told GQ this week that he thought it wasn’t “that major of a thing” and that it was “just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Jolie and Pitt are still engaged in a complicated legal battle relating to Jolie’s sale of her stake in Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned and the property where they were married. The case remains ongoing.

