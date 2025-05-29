Sydney Sweeney is selling soap infused with her ‘actual’ bathwater… and we feel dirty just typing this

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Gwen Stefani sang about bathing in it, and now it’s actually becoming a thing, thanks to one euphoric actress.

Sydney Sweeney is again partnering with soap brand Dr. Squatch to sell a limited addition line of bars infused with her bathwater.

Yes, you read that right: according to a series of Instagram posts from the “Euphoria” star on Thursday, “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” soap bars can be yours next month.

The product push comes after Sweeney’s now-viral ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash last October, which featured her in a bubble bath addressing “dirty little boys.”

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Thursday’s post on both Sweeney’s and Dr. Squatch’s Instagram pages read. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

Another post (rightfully) asked “Why?” this new, medium-grit soap is being brought into existence, and then answered, “Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, ‘Let’s do it.’ (what a legend).”

The brand is even doing a giveaway promotion with 100 winners getting the soap for free, but stipulated that those interested must be over 18 years of age.

The promo mentioned that the soap is “a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub. Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney’s very own bathwater.”

Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss will be available for purchase at drsquatch.com on June 6. The price for some good, clean fun and “bliss” in a bar? A budget-friendly $8.

