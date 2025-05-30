Skip to Content
Todd Chrisley ‘blessed’ and vows to fight for others in the justice system

Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday
George Walker IV/AP via CNN Newsource
Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Todd Chrisley is out of prison but he’s not done advocating for judicial reform.

The reality TV personality addressed a crowd of reporters on Friday, marking his first public event since President Donald Trump pardoned him and his wife Julie after they were convicted in 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans.

Chrisley and his daughter Savannah spoke during a press conference in Nashville, where they thanked President Trump and “pardon czar” Alice Johnson for their release.

”I really don’t even remember driving home,” Savannah Chrisley said of receiving the call from Trump informing her of the pardon. “I was in such shock.”

Her father said he received the news from a prison staff member and contacted his daughter to confirm.

“I remember walking back from the phone and just feeling numb,” Todd Chrisley said. “Then after about 10 minutes all I could think about was the guys that I was leaving behind.”

Some of those men shouted for him to not forget them, he said, and Chrisley vowed he would not.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

This story is developing and will be updated

