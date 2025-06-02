Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podcast to end this fall

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — After nearly 16 years and hours of conversations, comedian Marc Maron will bring his groundbreaking podcast “WTF” to an end this fall.

Maron announced the news during the Monday episode of his show, while speaking with guest John Mulaney. The host said he and his longtime producer, Brendan McDonald, made the decision together.

“We both realized together that we were done,” Maron explained. “There was no convincing or pushback or arguing. We were done, and it’s OK for things to end.”

“It really comes down to the fact that we have put up a new show every Monday and Thursday for almost 16 years, and we’re tired,” he added. “We’re burnt out. And we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done.”

“WTF with Marc Maron,” which has released more than 1,600 episodes, debuted on Sept. 1, 2009. Maron said their final show would take place sometime this fall.

“We were doing it in the garage in the beginning that was just a garage filled with junk. And it slowly evolved into the show that became what you listen to twice a week,” Maron reflected. “This was a show that started when there were no podcasts. And now, there is nothing but podcasts.”

Over the years, a range of influential guests have stopped by Maron’s Los Angeles garage studio, including former President Barack Obama in 2015 and the now-late comedians Robin Williams and Norm MacDonald.

Maron, who is also an actor, said he’ll still be around.

“This doesn’t mean I’m never going to do something like this again,” Maron said. “Doesn’t mean I’ll never, you know, have talks like I do here, or some kind of podcast at some point in time. But for now, we’re just wrapping things up.”

He said he’ll have as many guests on as possible in the remaining months.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.