Leah Remini sets the record straight about her friendship with Jennifer Lopez

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There was a time when Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez seemed joined at the hip. Then, they appeared to no longer be friends.

Remini gave some insight into where the two now stand in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Right after the divorce, we’d text each other loving messages of support,” she told the publication.

Remini filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán, in August 2024. Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck the same month.

Speculation was stirred that the women had had a falling out after Remini did not attend Lopez’s wedding to Affleck in 2022.

“Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost,” Remini explained.

“Friendships ebb and flow,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we’re at odds.”

The actress added she’s “in a different place” since famously leaving the Church of Scientology 12 years ago and has “retreated,” choosing to spend more time at home.

“I cherish my friendships and not everybody is meant to be in your life in the way that they were. When you grow out of that person that you were, that doesn’t mean that you are at odds with them,” Remini said. “I have many friends that I don’t talk to every day. That doesn’t mean we’re at odds — it’s just that I’m at a different place and so are they.”

CNN has reached out to repreentatives for Remini and Lopez for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.