Listen to trial audio evidence from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to ‘Jane’: ‘You better get on your job’

(CNN) — The jury at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial heard audio recordings in court on Friday that Combs sent to his former girlfriend, who is testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” and is one of the central witnesses for the prosecution.

Jane’s testimony comes as federal prosecutors seek to show Combs and his inner circle used violence, threats, drugs, and other means to coerce Jane and another ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, into having sex with other men as part of drug-fueled sexual performances known as “hotel nights” or “Freak Offs.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His defense has acknowledged Combs was violent but has questioned the motives of those testifying and said the women consented to the sexual activity.

The audio recordings played for the jury are voice notes that Combs sent to Jane via text in November 2021 and August 2023.

In a text exchange in 2021, Jane wrote to Combs about how she felt about their “hotel nights.”

“I need a breather and a break from you. This doesn’t make me feel good at all,” she wrote to Combs.

“You don’t deserve me,” she wrote in another text.

Combs sent her an audio message in response.

“You’re f***ing nuts. Be sad, go crazy do whatever the f*** you want,” Combs is heard saying.

During a 2023 argument between the couple, Jane expressed that she did not want to engage in another “hotel night” because her body had “hit a wall,” according to her testimony and text messages between the two that were read aloud in court on Friday.

When Jane expressed frustration to Combs about how he treated her, Combs sent her an audio message in which he threatened to stop supporting her financially. “I’m about to really disappear on you, you feel me?” Combs said one audio message. He said she had a “rude awakening” coming if she didn’t stop fighting him.

“You better get on your job, that’s all it is,” Combs also said. “Because you got me on my job.”

Jane testified that she understood her “job” was “taking care of him, being good to him and making sure he was happy,” which included the sexual encounters. She said his “job” was taking care of her financially.

“And what did you understand Sean was communicating to you when he said he was going to disappear on you and you would have a rude awakening?” prosecutor Maurene Comey asked Jane.

“I was pretty alarmed by this message,” Jane responded. “It was just really cold and like, it’s true that at any moment he can just do that if he wanted to.” She clarified that meant that Combs could “cut me off.”

Jane testified that starting in 2023, Combs began to give her a $10,000 monthly allowance, which she used to pay for her home for her and her son. Jane said on the stand that Combs still pays her rent today.

She said that most “hotel nights” lasted longer than 24 hours with no sleep, testifying that Combs would give her ecstasy to stay awake and continue performing. The longest hotel night, according to Jane’s testimony, lasted more than three days with no sleep.

Jane is expected to again take the stand on Monday to continue direct examination as Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial enters into its fifth week of testimony.

