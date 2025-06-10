Doechii criticizes Trump’s use of ‘military force’ against protesters

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The BET Awards were heavy on nostalgia, but rapper and singer Doechii brought a very current event to the stage on Monday.

While receiving the award for best female hip-hop artist, she referenced the ongoing protests against immigration raids happening in Los Angeles, California, where the ceremony was being held.

“As much as I am honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” she said after noting that she grew up watching BET and it was her first award from the network. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest.”

“I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?” she added.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families,” the Grammy-award winning artist continued. “I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza.”

Doechii ended her speech with a call to action as some in the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear,” she said. “And I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it.”

BET is the largest network dedicated to celebrating the Black community and its culture.

Los Angeles has been the site of unrest for days as protests broke out against recent immigration enforcement action in the city.

President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to the region, against the wishes of both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

