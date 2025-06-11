Macklemore’s Seattle home reportedly burglarized

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Police are investigating a break in at a home belonging to rapper Macklemore, according to the Seattle Times.

The publication linked the address of the incident to the artist’s home, which Seattle police said belonged to a “high-profile individual.”

CNN has reached out to authorities and a representative for Macklemore for comment.

A woman later identified as a nanny caring for children in the house reportedly “told an officer that she had put the kids to bed when she saw two men entering from a patio door before one of them doused her with bear spray.”

According to a Seattle Police Department description of the incident, there were two males suspects and one of them “held her to the ground while they ransacked the residence stealing thousands of dollars of items.”

“The suspects were inside for several minutes until the victim was able to get free and call the police,” the police blotter states. “The suspects fled shortly after the victim was able to escape.”

The three children in the home were reportedly unharmed.

The Seattle Times noted that the alleged incident occurred “after a Seattle man was charged with targeted home burglaries of four Seattle-area professional athletes, including former Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez.”

