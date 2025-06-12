Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner and ‘obsessed’ with her ring

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t be surprised if you see Dua Lipa “Levitating” with hapiness.

The singer confirmed during an interview with British Vogue that she is engaged to actor Callum Turner, telling the publication “It’s very exciting” and expressing her pleasure with the ring he had made “after consulting her best friends and her sister.”

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Don’t look for any wedding photos anytime soon, however.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she said. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

For now, she’s enjoying being engaged.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she said.

Turner has starred in “Masters of the Air” and “The Boys in the Boat,” among other projects.

The two first sparked speculation they were a couple in January 2024. They met at The River Cafe in London, where they were introduced by the restaurant’s cofounder, Ruth Rogers when the singer was having dinner with her father and the actor was out with friends.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.