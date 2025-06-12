Paul McCartney and other stars pay tribute to Brian Wilson

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “God Only Knows” how respected Brian Wilson was for his talent.

The Beach Boy, whose death at the age of 82 was announced Wednesday, drew online tributes.

Paul McCartney shared a series of photos of Wilson, at least one of which was taken by McCartney’s late wife Linda McCartney, writing, “Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special.”

“The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while,” the caption read. “How we will continue without Brian Wilson, ‘God Only Knows’. Thank you, Brian. – Paul.”

Another legendary musician, Bob Dylan, posted about Wilson on X.

“Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius,” Dylan wrote. “Rest in peace dear Brian.”

Singer Elton John posted a photo of him and Wilson, writing, “Brian Wilson was always so kind to me from the day I met him. He sang ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ at a tribute concert in 2003, and it was an extraordinary moment for me.”

“I played on his solo records, he sang on my album, The Union, and even performed for my AIDS Foundation,” he wrote. “I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever; he was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant.”

The Beach Boys also paid him tribute in a post.

“The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound,” the caption read. “The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own. Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities. We are heartbroken by his passing.”

