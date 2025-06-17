Brad Pitt had no trouble driving ‘F1’ race cars. Off screen, he just tries to be ‘calm in traffic’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brad Pitt really enjoyed playing a race car driver in his new film “F1: The Movie,” but it’s not the same for him when driving off screen.

The star talked to “Extra” about the thrill he felt portraying Sonny Hayes in the movie.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” Pitt said. “There’s this strange calm that happens in the car and this total focus and presence that, like, I’ve never experienced from anything else.”

But when it comes to real life, Pitt said, he is often “trying to be calm in traffic.”

“I’m one of those that feels like I’m always on the racetrack and I need to, like, chill,” he said. “I just need to chill. So that’s this year, just trying to chill. Enjoy the sights, don’t sweat the traffic.”

“I’m not doing very well, by the way,” Pitted added.

In the fast-paced drama, Pitt’s character is a retired driver who returns to the track against a younger racing star, played by Damson Idris.

Pitt wasn’t bothered by the older versus younger storyline.

“It’s a funny thing because I see the new generations coming in and it’s really exciting what they’re doing, and the movies are about a place in time, in our time,” Pitt said. “I really enjoy it, but I so enjoy what other people are doing, so it’s less of a hunt and more of an appreciation, you know, as the natural evolution happens.”

”F1” is in theaters June 27.

