Mariah Carey doesn’t believe in time and that includes her birthday

(CNN) — Mariah Carey has fully embraced a timeless divadom.

The superstar songstress recently spoke with UK radio station Capital FM and said she doesn’t really acknowledge the passage of time. The show’s co-hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby asked Carey to clarify what she meant.

“I just don’t believe in it,” she said.

Stark asked if she meant time zones and Carey clarified, “No, just time.”

That inspired a question from Welby.

“So no clocks?” he asked. “Just not into that?”

“Yeah,” Carey replied. “No, just let it go.”

Carey has let go clocks, apparently, as well as the concept of marking her birthday.

“I don’t have a birthday, no,” she said. “Anniversaries, yes.”

For those of us on Mariah time, Carey has celebrated 56 anniversaries of rotating around the sun.

So while calendars are ok for certain dates, without daily time markers in Carey’s world, Stark wondered how she handles meetings and appointments with others.

“I would have someone call you and figure it out,” Carey said.

To quote one of her songs, it’s like that.

