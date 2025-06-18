Bruce Springsteen sees ‘an American tragedy’ happening, but holds hope for a turnaround

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen, arguably one of America’s greatest song writers and musicians, feels out of tune with the political present.

In an interview with the New York Times conducted in April and published Wednesday, Springsteen said at the time he was working on a set list for his Land of Hopes and Dreams tour to address America’s “current situation.” In reference to the political and socio-economic climate in the US, Springsteen called it “an American tragedy.”

“I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue,” Springsteen said. “And while I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.”

Springsteen has not held back on sharing his thoughts about the current White House resident. In recent performances, Springsteen has denounced President Donald Trump and his administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Trump responded on social media by calling Springsteen “highly overrated.”

Springsteen, however, said he remains hopeful for his country.

“We have a long democratic history. We don’t have an autocratic history as a nation,” he told the New York Times. “It’s fundamentally democratic, and I believe that at some point that’s going to rear its head and things will swing back. Let’s knock on wood.”

“The Boss” has new music from his archive releasing next week. He’s also the subject of an upcoming biopic, starring “The Bear” actor Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” will explore Springsteen’s life around the time of the 1982 release of his album “Nebraska.”

“Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe,” publicity materials for the film state.

The movie is scheduled to release in theaters October 24.

Springsteen reflected on his creative process during his conversation with the publication, saying “I kind of work from the inside out.”

“I don’t have a concept before I make a record or anything,” Springsteen said. “I’m just working on what I’m feeling at a given moment. And that can go anywhere.”

