Katy Perry is ‘missed’ at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

(CNN) — There has been a great deal of interest in the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding, but one celebrity is apparently not attending.

The world now knows that singer Katy Perry is not in Venice for the Amazon founder and his longtime lady love’s wedding. Perry shared a series of photos and videos from Australia, where she is currently performing as part of her Lifetimes Tour.

Sánchez posted in the comments.

“We miss you Katy ❤️,” Sánchez wrote.

That was notable given that Orlando Bloom, with whom Perry shares a daughter, is attending the wedding. Perry and the actor, who have reportedly split, had been a couple for nine years and engaged for six.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Bloom and Perry for comment.

Perry and Sánchez were part of an all-female crew who in April traveled aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism mission.

The other women included journalist Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard, and Kerianne Flynn, a film producer.

Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin and Sánchez, who is a former anchor and a pilot, organized the expedition.

