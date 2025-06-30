A$AP Rocky might have spilled a sweet detail about his and Rihanna’s third child – or trolled us

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A$AP Rocky may have given a spoiler about his and Rihanna’s new addition.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier at the “Smurfs” world premiere in Brussells, A$AP Rocky spoke about their third child, joking that he and Rihanna want to have a big family, much like the Wayans family. (Siblings Keenan Ivory, Kim, Damon, Shawn and Marlon – as well as the next generation Damon Jr., Damien and Chaunté – are one of Hollywood’s most famous broods.)

Frazier then asked of the new child, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?”

“It is, man. It is,” A$AP Rocky said with a big grin. He then lifted a Smurfette doll, which is the character Rihanna voices in the new film, saying, “Right here, right here.”

“You know what I’m asking!” Frazier laughed.

A$AP Rocky continued laughing.

If true, the new baby would be the couple’s first daughter.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already the parents of two toddler sons, RZA and Riot.

Rihanna revealed she was expecting the couple’s third child on the Met Gala red carpet, after announcing their second pregnancy during her 2023 halftime Super Bowl performance.

The “Smurfs” movie is set to hit theaters July 18.

