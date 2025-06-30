Rob McElhenney is about to make it easier to pronounce his name

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The pronunciation of Rob McElhenney’s name has been a source of amusement for a while.

So much so, in 2023 his friend and business partner Ryan Reynolds wrote a song joking about it.

“You’ll probably f it up, but give it a try. Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick,” McElhenney’s wife Kaitlin Olson sang on the song. “So get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!”

Now the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”star has filed to legally change his name to “Rob Mac,” according to People.

He and Olson, who costar on the sitcom, also own a bar called Mac’s Tavern, a nod to his character’s name on the show.

“As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” McElhenney recently told Variety.

