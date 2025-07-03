Michael Madsen, actor of ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ fame, dead at 67

By Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Michael Madsen, a stoic actor who worked frequently with director Quentin Tarantino and appeared in various acclaimed films from the 1980s onward, has died, according to his publicist Liz Rodriguez. He was 67.

Rodriguez told CNN that Madsen had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home Thursday morning.

“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many,” said a joint statement from his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith of Bohemia Entertainment and Rodriguez.

Sgt. Christopher Jauregui, watch commander for Los Angeles Sheriff Department Lost Hills Station confirmed to CNN Thursday that deputies responded to Madsen’s home in Malibu this morning and found him “unresponsive.”

He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m. local time and no foul play is suspected, Jauregui added.

Illustrious body of work

Madsen was a prolific dramatic actor who was best known for his work in several of Tarantino’s films, including “Reservoir Dogs,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and the “Kill Bill” films.

Known for his stony looks and calm, sometimes menacing demeanor, Madsen could play a menacing villain (see “Kill Bill”) as well as a protagonist, as seen in 1995’s “Species.”

Having gotten his start in TV in the early ’80s – an early role on ‘St. Elsewhere in 1983 first put him on the map – Madsen soon transitioned to films, where he made an impression in 1991’s Ridley Scott-directed hit “Thelma & Louise,” in which he played Louise’s (Susan Sarandon) put-upon love interest Jimmy.

The next year saw his first collaboration with Tarantino in “Reservoir Dogs,” the uber-violent ensemble piece in which Madsen played Mr. Blonde.

Thus began a prolific time for the actor – who appeared in primarily action films along with westerns like 1994’s “Wyatt Earp.”

While much of Madsen’s oeuvre strayed into B-movie territory, he continued to appear in higher profile hits as well, such as “Donnie Brasco” in 1997, the James Bond film “Die Another Day” in 2002, and 2005’s “Sin City.”

Madsen’s knack for demented villains was perfected in his portrayal of Sidewinder in the “Kill Bill” franchise, one of the foes Uma Thurman’s Bride must vanquish before defeating her main nemesis. The films were split into two volumes in 2003 and 2004.

Other roles in which he shined include 2004’s noir western “Renegade” and “The Hateful Eight,” another Tarantino film, from 2015.

“You’ll make a great film when you least expect it, or don’t really anticipate it … I don’t have a crystal ball or time machine, I can’t know what’s going to happen,” Madsen told Vulture in 2008. “I just want longevity.”

Personal troubles

Madsen’s off-screen life was marked by some legal and personal troubles.

Last year, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery misdemeanor after a dispute with his wife DeAnna Madsen, according to Variety and online arrest records.

The actor filed for divorce from DeAnna Madsen one month later.

In 2019, Madsen was arrested for DUI, his second within 10 years, and in 2012, was arrested following a physical altercation with his then-teenage son.

Madsen was open about his struggles, telling the Independent in a 2020 interview that he went through some “terrible, terrible times,” including his DUIs and an injury following a motorcycle accident.

“Fame is not what it’s cracked up to be,” he added. “I’m not complaining, because I’ve had a great life. But it can wreak havoc on you if you’re not protected.”

In 2022, Madsen’s son Hudson died by suicide in Hawaii.

“I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened,” Madsen told the LA Times.

Works to come

With over 320 credits to his name on IMDb, Madsen also had a whopping 18 titles in development at the time of his death.

In the statement from his representatives following his death, they said Madsen had been “doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films ‘Resurrection Road’, ‘Concessions’ and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives.’”

He was, the statement said, “really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.”

Madsen was also preparing to release a book called “Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.”

“My career is like a heart monitor,” he said in a 1992 interview on the “Reservoir Dogs” DVD. “I get involved in a good project now and then to keep things going … every movie you make can’t be great, no matter who you are.”

