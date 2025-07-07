Country singer Pat Green shares his family suffered ‘heartbreaking loss’ after devastating Texas floods

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Country singer Pat Green has shared that he and his family have “suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss” as a result of the devastating floods that hit central Texas over the weekend.

Green wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram on Monday that his family is “grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy.”

“Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family,” he wrote. “Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion.”

A representative for Green did not have further information to provide when reached by CNN for comment.

Green, a San Antonio-native, had previously postponed a scheduled concert he was set to perform on Saturday, writing in a post on his Facebook page that “due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country,” he decided to postpone the concert to a later date.

“Our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country,” he added.

Torrential downpour over several central Texas counties Thursday evening into Friday caused catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe river, killing over 100 people as of Monday afternoon.

Several counties across the region have been affected by the flooding, with Kerr County hit the hardest.

CNN previously reported that the search for missing bodies continues Monday, with the lingering storms in the region expected to wind down by tonight.

