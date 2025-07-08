Lena Dunham says being sober is ‘the right thing for me’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Lena Dunham is celebrating her sobriety, sharing that the decision to stay sober is “the best thing” for her.

“The way I feel about being sober is the same way I feel about being a vegetarian, which is like, it’s the right thing for me,” Dunham said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, where she shared that she was nearly eight years sober.

“If you wanna eat meat around me, if you wanna get drunk, it’s all good. But for me and for the clarity that I need to live my life, for my health, for my particular way of moving through the world, it’s the right thing for me.”

Dunham added that “as a person who deals with chronic pain, anxiety, for me, it’s better to just have all of the ability to tap out (of what) alcohol or drugs or whatever gives you.”

In 2019, Dunham shared that she was living with Ehler-Danlos syndrome, a chronic disease that affects the joints and skin.

The “Girls” star has been open about her sobriety and recovery in the past, previously sharing that she went to rehab in 2018 to address an addiction to Klonopin, a prescription pill that treats anxiety disorder and seizures.

“I’ve been through a lot of hard things in my adulthood. Getting off Klonopin was probably the hardest,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in a 2022 interview. “If I know that I’m a person who can go too far in a time of psychological stress, then why not eliminate that possibility?”

Dunham appeared on Tuesday’s podcast episode to promote her upcoming series “Too Much.” Dunham directs “Hacks” star Meg Stalter in the series, which is billed as an “ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned.”

“White Lotus” star Will Sharpe and newcomer Aylin Scott also star in the show, which will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday.

