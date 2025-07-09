Kevin Jonas reveals he almost went broke after the Jonas Brothers split

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — To borrow a title from one of their most successful songs, Kevin Jonas is “Only Human.”

But the eldest member of the Jonas Brothers revealed he has made some poor financial decisions in the past and talked about it on a recent episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast.

Jonas shared that he’s “seen the beginning of success,” including “not knowing what money really was and understanding it,” as well as “losing almost all of it.”

Explaining he couldn’t get into too many details, Jonas said about nine years ago and was down to his last ten percent of money.

“I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time,” Jonas explained. “Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying?”

He said he’s learned from it.

“Thankfully for life in general, like we have a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together,” Jonas continued. “It actually was kind of fortuitous in a way. Like, I learned this lesson – never wanted to learn it, but I did- but then at the same time reevaluated how to approach life from that perspective and looking to the future.”

The Jonas Brothers, made up of siblings Kevin, Joe and Nick, split in 2013 before reuniting in 2019. They will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with the “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour that kicks off in their native New Jersey in August.

