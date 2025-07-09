Netflix’s rebooted ‘Queer Eye’ to return for its tenth – and final – season

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Cue the waterworks again – the Fab Five are soon leaving us for good.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that “Queer Eye” – the life improvement and makeover show that sees five LGBTQ+ advisors lending their expertise to help guide individuals toward a better and more well-rounded place – is ending after its upcoming tenth season.

Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo and Tan France – officially known as the Fab Five – help guests on each episode in the areas of food and wine, design, grooming, culture and style, respectively.

With the exception of Brent, the group has been with the show for the entire 10-season run. (Brent replaced Bobby Berk beginning in Season 9 as the cast’s design expert.)

Like its predecessor “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which ran from 2003 to 2007, the rebooted series has become known for showcasing heartfelt transformations for worthy subjects, often with emotional results.

The new series shed the “Straight” restriction and featured a wide range of heroes receiving help from the show. Since it began in 2018, “Queer Eye” has racked up 11 Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to a release from Netflix, the final season will “celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital.”

Production on Season 10 began this week in Washington, D.C., which was the site of last month’s World Pride festivities.

