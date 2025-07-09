Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters are launching a fashion line

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Combs twins are becoming entrepreneurs.

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 18, recently took to social media to announce they are getting into the fashion industry.

“We are launching our very own clothing line,” they said in a video together.

“This line is more than just fashion. It’s personal to us,” Jessie Combs said.

“Everyone always asks if we really think alike, and the answer is definitely,” her sister D’Lila added. “That connection is the heart of our brand.”

Titled 12TWINTY1, the brand is nod to their birthday on December 21. The number one, they said, “symbolizes boldness, leadership and the start of something new,” while the number two “represents love, harmony, connection.”

“Together these numbers represent who we are,” they said.

The sisters are the children of Combs and Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia at the age of 47 in 2018.

They recently graduated from high school and attended much of their father’s federal racketeering trial.

