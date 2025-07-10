One Republic founding member Tim Myers is running for California lieutenant governor

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tim Myers wants to make beautiful music with the state of California.

The founding member of One Republic is vying for the office of lieutenant governor of The Golden State. Myers posted a series of photos on social media that feature media coverage of his political aspirations.

“Since launch, my Lieutenant Governor campaign has been covered by The OC Register, The Hill, Sacramento Bee, Fox, and more,” he wrote.

“The momentum is still building. People across California are speaking up — and saying what we all know: it’s time for change,” he wrote in the captions. “The status quo in our politics isn’t working. Let’s write a new song for California — together!”

Myers was part of One Republic, known for their hit “Apologize,” from 2002 to 2007. He has also founded Palladium Records and produced for artists such as Michelle Branch, Kesha and Hailee Steinfeld.

He initially announced in April that he would be running as a Democrat for Congress against Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert before leaving that campaign to focus of running for lieutenant governor.

A few days ago, Myers posted a statement on social media, writing in the caption “California is under attack—and our leaders are silent. So I’m stepping up. I’m running for Lieutenant Governor. Let’s fight back, together.”

Myers said his platform includes plans to address climate concerns, crime and homelessness.

