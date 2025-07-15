Emmy nominations 2025: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – were revealed Tuesday.

The Apple TV+ series “Severance” was the most-nominated series, notching 27 nominations, according to the Television Academy.

HBO Max’s “The Penguin” followed with 24 nominations. “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” tied for third with 23 nominations each.

Ahead of the nominations, two categories were announced , with several returning winners nominated for outstanding talk series and outstanding reality competition.

The full list of nominees were announced by “Running Point” star Brenda Song and “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmys, airing live on September 14 on CBS.

Live updates will be made here:

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance “

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Traitors”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.