Katy Perry nearly plummets from floating butterfly as giant prop malfunctions during her show

(CNN) — First Beyoncé, now Katy Perry.

The “Part of Me” singer was in San Francisco on Friday night performing as part of her Lifetimes Tour, when a giant butterfly prop she was riding malfunctioned as it hung suspended over the crowd.

As seen in several video clips shared by audience members on social media, Perry was in the midst of performing her 2013 hit “Roar” at the Chase Center when the prop – on which Perry was rigged – jerked and dropped suddenly.

Perry immediately stopped singing and managed to regain her balance and composure, at first looking up at the contraption that connected the butterfly to cables above.

As the prop swung, Perry soon began performing the song again.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Perry for comment.

The near-mishap is at least the second such incident at a major tour this summer, after a flying car prop feratured in Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour tilted midair during a concert in Houston last month.

The singer was quickly lowered down and without injury, according to Beyoncé’s entertainment and management company at the time.

