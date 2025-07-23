David Letterman had something to say about the Stephen Colbert cancellation

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Crown David Letterman the king of shade.

Letterman posted a video and a quip this week, seemingly in response to news that CBS would be ending “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in May 2026.

Letterman shared a montage of the many times he had roasted his own network over the years, when he was still working for CBS. Colbert succeeded Letterman as host of “The Late Show” in 2014, following Letterman’s 22-year run.

“You can’t spell CBS without BS,” the caption on the video reads.

The two men have been friends for years and have been guests on each other’s shows.

While CBS cited financial reasons for the cancellation, there have been questions about the timing of the announcement amid the pending sale of Paramount, the parent company of CBS, which requires approval from federal regulators and Colbert’s previous criticism of President Donald Trump.

Fellow comedians have rallied around Colbert since the news. Comedy Central’s Jon Stewart, HBO’s John Oliver, and NBC’s Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon appeared in Colbert’s audience on Monday.

“Some people see this show going away as a sign of something truly dire,” Colbert said Monday night.

“While I am a big fan of me, I don’t necessarily agree with that statement,” he continued. “Because we here at ‘The Late Show’ never saw our job as changing anything other than how you felt at the end of the day.”

