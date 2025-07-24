Anne Burrell died by suicide, medical examiner finds

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Popular Food Network star and celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Burrell died by suicide and that her cause of death is acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Burrell, a chef and beloved fixture on the Food Network, died last month at her home in New York. She was 55.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told CNN at the time that officers responded to Burrell’s home in Brooklyn, where they “observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

“EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene,” police said.

In a statement provided by the Food Network at the time, Burrell’s family said that her “light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” their statement added.

A Food Network spokesperson added: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell had a storied history as a television personality and chef but was best known as one of the Food Network’s most popular stars, appearing in several of the network’s series including “Worst Cooks in America,” “Iron Chef America,” “Chef Wanted with Anne Burell” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” among many others, over the years.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.