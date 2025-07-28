Hulk Hogan’s son Nick pays tribute to his ‘hero’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nick Hogan, the son of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, posted an emotional tribute to his father over the weekend.

The elder Hogan died last week at the age of 71 and his son began his post Saturday thanking everyone “who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days.”

“It truly means a lot,” Nick Hogan wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing him with his father over the years. “I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult.”

The younger Hogan added, “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”

“My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for,” he wrote. “I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend.”

Nick noted that he was able to spend a great deal of time with his father after moving back to Florida a few years ago to be closer to him. He made sure to thank his famous parent and “told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got.”

“I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me,” he wrote. “I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud.”

Nick and his sister Brooke appeared with their father and their mother, Linda, on the VH1 reality series “Hogan Knows Best,” which ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2007.

His parents, who married in 1983, divorced in 2009.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.