Karrueche Tran stayed by Deion Sanders’ side during life-saving surgery. Here’s more about her

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Karrueche Tran’s emotional response as she waited with NFL legend Deion Sanders for him to have surgery for bladder cancer has caused speculation that the pair are dating.

Tran appeared in a YouTube video titled “For Your Glory: (Part 1),” which documents Sanders’ treatment around his surgery, and includes the “Claws” actress visibly emotional while at the hospital as she details what Sanders is being admitted for. The video – which includes Tran holding Sanders’ hand on the way into the procedure – was shared on Monday.

The pair haven’t confirmed or denied the nature of their relationship, and CNN has reached out to representatives for both seeking comment.

Tran, meanwhile, has a life and career beyond the internet’s curiosity about her and the football player turned college football coach:

She’s a Daytime Emmy-winning actress

Tran’s first listed acting gig on IMDb dates back to 2014, and she has enjoyed roles in TV shows like “The Last O.G.” and “Bel-Air” along with films like “The Nice Guys” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

But it was playing the pivotal character Virginia on the popular series “Claws” opposite Niecy Nash-Betts that made her a more in-demand actress.

From 2010 to 2024, Tran starred as Vivian Johnson-Garrett on the digital series “The Bay,” which has won more than 20 Daytime Emmys, according to the show’s site. She took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a daytime fiction program in 2021.

This year, she appeared in three episodes of the Paramount+ with Showtime series “The Chi” as Zuri.

She’s had famous boyfriends in the past

Some may recognize Tran for having had a tumultuous relationship with singer Chris Brown from 2011 to 2015.

Soon after their split, she appeared on the OWN reality series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” and talked about the betrayal she said she felt after discovering that Brown had fathered a child with another woman.

The host, Iyanla Vanzant, coached her into revealing that she felt devastated because “the man I loved hurt and betrayed me.”

Tran has also dated NFL receiver Victor Cruz and Quavo, a rapper with the group Migos.

Questions about her and Sanders

Fans are curious as to the timeline of when Tran and Sanders became close.

The outspoken former athlete’s last known relationship was with Tracey Edmonds, who is the former wife of music superstar Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and was with Sanders for over a decade.

The pair were engaged for four years, but announced their split in 2023.

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life as friends and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” they said in a joint statement posted on social media.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.