Candace Cameron Bure reveals her experience with disordered eating

(CNN) — Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about having an eating disorder.

The “Full House” star shared during a recent episode of her podcast that she developed an eating disorder at the age of 18.

“It was binging and purging,” she said, going on to identify herself as “a bulimic.”

Bulimia nervosa is a cyclical condition in which someone binges and then compensates with purging behavior such as vomiting or taking laxatives, according to National Eating Disorders Association.

Cameron Bure added that she still refers to herself with that identifier, given that the thoughts never leave her even though she’s no longer actively purging.

“So I still need the tools to say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that,” she said. “It’s so ridiculous, and yet I’m still thinking about it.”

Cameron Bure got her start as a child star on “Full House” and said that her parents kept her and her siblings on diets to prevent them for being criticized for their weight.

“I don’t want to be too fat compared to other actors,” she said on her podcast. “My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, like, ‘We need your child to lose weight,’ so let’s do everything preventative.”

Unfortunately, the focus on healthy eating and exercise backfired, Cameron Bure shared.

“That very thing just shaped the way I looked at my body, which was like, ‘Oh, it’s not good enough the way it is right now,’” she said.

Her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure, has “been this incredible support” for her even as she struggles with her feelings.

“I feel like a broken record. I’m 49 years old and I’m like, why do I think about this so much? Why does it even matter so much?” Cameron Bure said.

