Stevie Nicks postpones concerts after fracturing her shoulder

(CNN) — The show will go on for Stevie Nicks, but first she’s taking some time to heal.

Nicks will be postponing some of her upcoming tour dates after fracturing her shoulder, according to an announcement posted on her verified social media.

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled,” the statement reads. “Please note that October dates will be unaffected.”

All previously purchased tickets for the nine dates affected will be honored on the new dates, according to the statement.

No details about the injury were shared. Nicks is scheduled to resume her tour in Portland, Oregon, on October 1, the statement notes.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the statement concludes.

Nicks and her former love and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham recently announced they will be reissuing of their 1973 album “Buckingham Nicks.” The project features them as a duo and is their first and only studio album together before they joined Fleetwood Mac.

It is scheduled to drop on September 19.

