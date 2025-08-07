Mariah Carey’s very belated response to Katy Perry’s space flight is calm, collected and oh so Mariah

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It would seem Mariah Carey is just a bit spacey, since the diva extraordinaire missed some pretty big news recently in the worlds of both pop culture and science.

During a new interview for BBC Radio’s “Scott Mills Breakfast Show,” Carey was asked if she would “fancy” going into space like fellow music superstar Katy Perry.

“Did she go to space?” Carey asked. “Where’d she go?”

Upon learning that the “Fireworks” singer had gone into orbit briefly, Carey had more questions.

“She’s like, floating?” Carey asked, before needing to reconfirm with another question: “And this is true?”

It is indeed true, since Perry was part of a well-documented, all-female crew who traveled aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism mission in April.

The other women included Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn, a film producer.

Carey seemed impressed by Perry’s achievement.

“Wow. Alright Katy,” Carey said. “I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing.”

When finally brought back around to the question of whether she would want to be the next pop star to go to space, Carey had a classic and unbothered response that only she could muster:

“I think I’ve done enough.”

Well said, diva.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.