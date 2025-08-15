Halle Berry is busy ‘cooking, cleaning and mothering’ in a picture perfect response to ex

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Halle Berry turned 59 this week and she threw a bit of shade while showing off some sunny vacation photos.

The actress and director posted a series of pictures on her verified Instagram account, which show her enjoying time with her family, her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, and some chocolate cake.

But it was the caption that caught some people’s attention.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” the caption reads.

It appeared to be a response to recent comments made by her ex-husband, former professional baseball player, David Justice.

Justice, who was married to the Oscar winning actress from 1993 to 1997, appeared on a recent episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast, where he shared why he believed things didn’t work out between them.

“I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice said. “And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly—and then we start having issues.”

Berry did eventually become a mom.

She shares daughter Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend, model and actor Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert, 11, with ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez.

