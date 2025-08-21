‘South Park’s’ latest episode takes aim at federal takeover of DC police and AI

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “South Park” slowing down when it comes to mocking the Trump administration.

In the latest episode of the popular Comedy Central animated series, a recurring character named “Towelie,” a walking and talking towel, visits major landmarks in Washington, DC, as armed military and tanks are present.

“Wow,” Towelie says, observing the scene. “This seems like the perfect place for a towel.”

The episode, titled “Sickofancy,” ties Towlie to the ongoing storyline of character Randy Marsh and his struggles with his marijuana farm, Tegridy Farms, which has lost its Hispanic workforce due to ICE raids.

They use that to satirize artificial intelligence (AI) and the “tech-bro” culture, as Randy is left with only Towlie as an employee and turns to ChatGPT for help. The AI app comes up with a plan to rebrand the farm as an AI tech think-tank, “Techridy.”

Randy sends Towlie to DC in an attempt to convince President Donald Trump to legalize marijuana nationwide in the US, before the weed farmer ultimately betrays Towlie by offering him as a gift to Trump in an attempted bribe.

The characterized president uses the towel in a personal, explicit way.

It’s only the third episode of the season, but the “South Park” has taken every opportunity this season to satirize the current administration.

The season premiere revolved around the ending of “wokeness” and a Trump character suing residents of South Park for $5 billion after they protest Jesus appearing in local schools.

In the following episode, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was targeted by having her shoot dogs throughout the episode as a running gag.

She made headlines in 2024 after she wrote in her memoir that she had shot one of her dogs because she deemed it “untrainable” and “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.