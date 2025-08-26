Woody Allen defends appearance at Moscow film festival

By Svitlana Vlasova and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-winning director Woody Allen has defended his appearance at a Moscow film festival following strong criticism from the Ukrainian government.

“When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling,” said Allen in a statement sent to CNN by his assistant on Monday.

“But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.”

Allen’s statement came after the Ukrainian government slammed his decision to appear as a headline guest at the event at the weekend.

“Woody Allen’s participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifice of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals in their ongoing war against Ukraine,” said Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement earlier Monday.

The Moscow International Film Week is sponsored by Russian state media, state-owned companies and the Moscow City Government.

A photo shared on the festival’s official telegram channel shows the 89-year-old movie maker taking part in a session via video link, in conversation with Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk, who is a Putin ally and has publicly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the festival’s press service, Allen said he liked Russian cinema, mentioning the Soviet version of “War and Peace” that was directed by Sergei Bondarchuk, Fyodor Bondarchuk’s father.

Russian state media reported that during the session Allen said that, while he has no plans to make a movie in Russia, he has “only good feelings for Moscow and St Petersburg.”

And Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev claimed that Allen’s appearance at the festival proved “Russia isn’t isolated.”

“Trying to cancel Woody Allen over a video call at the Moscow International Film Festival misses the point: Russia isn’t isolated – and art should build bridges, not burn them,” Dmitriev wrote in a post on X.

