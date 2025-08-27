How Taylor Swift’s lucky number factored into her engagement

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — For some people, the number 13 is considered unlucky and they try to avoid it. But those people aren’t Taylor Swift.

Think Friday the 13th and how some buildings don’t have a 13th floor.

The superstar singer, however, more than embraces that number.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro,” Swift told Jay Leno back in 2009. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

There’s even an SAT type word for it: triskaidekaphile.

That’s a person who loves the number 13 and Swift absolutely fits the bill.

And the woman who loves to drop Easter eggs made a memorable appearance which turned out to be the precursor to her engagement on August 13, 2025.

For it was that date on which she appeared with her now fiancé, Kansas City Chief’s football player Travis Kelce, on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

During that episode we learned that Travis Kelce understood the assignment when it comes to his lady’s love of the number in that he pointed out that 87 — which is his Kansas City Chiefs jersey number — is his number and 13 is Swift’s. Add them together and you get 100. “That’s numerology,” Swift said on the podcast.

On Tuesday it was announced that the pair had gotten engaged.

The announcement came 13 days after Swift’s appearance on the podcast.

Her future brother-in-law also got in on the fun posting on X about her record-breaking appearance on their show, “I mean this video being 1.3 million views is the epitome of numerology.”

Of course that number grew majorly, but it was a nice shout out.

The podcast returns to the topic of proposals and marriage, a teaser released Wednesday morning indicates.

The Swifties are surely looking forward to the wedding which may or may not happen on the 13th at some point. That’s what is called a “safe bet.”

