Oscar winners: See the full list of nominees who won at the Academy Awards
By Dan Heching, CNN
Los Angeles (CNN) — It was an Oscar battle between “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” until the very end, but only one came out on top.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about a washed-up revolutionary battling old foes for the safety of his daughter picked up best picture at the 98th Academy Awards. In all, it picked up six awards, including best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay and best director. It also earned the first-ever Oscar for best casting.
But neither film really lost.
Ryan Coogler’s period vampire thriller that celebrated the origins of Blues music and southern Black culture earned four awards, including a history-making win in the best cinematography category and a much-celebrated best actor win for Michael B. Jordan. (Both films are produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
See below for more of tonight’s winners.
Best picture
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- “Sinners”
- “Train Dreams”
- “F1”
- “Bugonia”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “The Secret Agent”
Best director
- Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Best actress in a leading role
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” – *WINNER
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
Best actor in a leading role
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” – *WINNER
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Best actress in a supporting role
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons” – *WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Best actor in a supporting role
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
Best adapted screenplay
- Will Tracy, “Bugonia”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Train Dreams”
Best original screenplay
- Robert Kaplow, “Blue Moon”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” – *WINNER
Best casting
- Nina Gold, “Hamnet”
- Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”
- Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”
- Francine Maisler, “Sinners”
Best original song
- Diane Warren for “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park for “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” – *WINNER
- Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson for “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”
- Nicholas Pike for Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi!”
- Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner for “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”
Best original score
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” – *WINNER
Best cinematography
- Dan Laustsen, “Frankenstein”
- Darius Khondji, “Marty Supreme”
- Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners” – *WINNER
- Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”
Best editing
- Stephen Mirrione, “F1”
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER
- Olivier Bugge Coutté, “Sentimental Value”
- Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners”
Best international feature film
- “The Secret Agent”
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “Sentimental Value” – *WINNER
- “Sirât”
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Best animated feature film
- “Arco”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters” – *WINNER
- “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
Best documentary feature film
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cutting Through Rocks”
- “Mr Nobody Against Putin” – *WINNER
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein” – *WINNER
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu, “Kokuho”
- Ken Diaz and Mike Fontaine, “Sinners”
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein, “The Smashing Machine”
- Thomas Foldberg and Cathrine Sauerberg, “The Ugly Stepsister”
Best sound
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, “F1” – *WINNER
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern, “Frankenstein”
- José Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor, “One Battle After Another”
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker, “Sinners”
- Amanda Villavieja, Iaia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas, “Sirât”
Best visual effects
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” – *WINNER
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson, “F1”
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould, “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin, “The Lost Bus”
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean, “Sinners”
Best costume design
- Deborah L. Scott, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” – *WINNER
- Malgosia Turzanska, “Hamnet”
- Miyako Bellizzi, “Marty Supreme”
- Ruth E. Carter, “Sinners”
Best production design
- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein” – *WINNER
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, “Hamnet”
- Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Marty Supreme”
- Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “One Battle After Another”
- Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, “Sinners”
Best documentary short
- “All the Empty Rooms” – *WINNER
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
- “The Devil is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
Best live action short film
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “The Singers” – *WINNER (tie)
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva” – *WINNER (tie)
Best animated short film
- “Butterfly”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” – *WINNER
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Three Sisters”
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