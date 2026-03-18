Sean Penn is awarded (a version of) his Oscar in Ukraine

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Sean Penn finally got his hands on his third Oscar… sort of.

The “One Battle After Another” star, who was a no-show at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday when he won the best supporting actor Oscar for that film, was seen in a video published on social media on Tuesday receiving a makeshift version of the statuette in Ukraine.

Published to the Instagram account for Ukraine Railways, also known as Ukrzaliznytsia, the clip showed the 65-year-old actor, activist and humanitarian receiving a flat, metallic trophy in the unmistakable silhouette of the Academy Award.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrainian Railways according to Reuters, told Penn in the video that because he missed the Oscars, Pertsovskyi had the prize prepared in recognition of the star’s presence in and support of Ukraine.

Referencing the fact that Penn had previously given one of his other Oscars to Ukraine, Pertsovskyi explained that the new gong was made from the metal of a Ukrainian railcar that survived damage from a Russian attack.

He also gestured to an inscription on the makeshift Oscar, saying, it’s “very special to us.”

“It’s not golden, but it’s very real and from the bottom of our hearts, Sean,” Pertsovskyi said in the video.

“These are all treasures, thank you,” Penn replied after embracing the other man.

The inscription reads, “This steel once carried millions of people away from war. Then a Russian missile came. We did not melt it into a weapon. We forged it into gratitude — for you. For your talent. For your courage to stand with Ukraine.”

“This award isn’t limited to achievements in cinema—it celebrates resilience, humanity and courage that keeps us all going,” the caption for the post read, in part.

While there was no confirmation ahead of time, there was heavy speculation before the Oscars were underway on Sunday that Penn would not attend the ceremony. Aside from a cigarette-smoking appearance at the Golden Globes at the beginning of award season in January, the veteran actor had skipped the other prominent award circuit events, including the BAFTAs and the Actor Awards — both of which he won in his category.

Sure enough, when his category came up roughly midway through the Oscars telecast on Sunday, Penn was not present at the Dolby Theater. Presenter Kieran Culkin, who was last year’s best supporting actor winner, intoned the requisite “Sean Penn couldn’t be here this evening,” but then inserted, “or didn’t want to,” before finishing with, “so I’ll be accepting the award on his behalf.”

As speculation continued as to Penn’s whereabouts, a social media post from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday referenced the actor’s visit to Ukraine and included a new picture of the pair.

Penn has a long history with Ukraine and Zelensky, as depicted in his 2023 documentary “Superpower.” That film, which Penn also co-directed, documented his presence in the country at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, and also showed him bestowing one of his previously won Oscars to the Ukrainian president in a show of solidarity.

Before Penn’s win for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle” this weekend, he had previously won Academy Awards in the lead actor category for 2003’s “Mystic River” and 2008’s “Milk.”

The-CNN-Wire

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