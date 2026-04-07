Rapper Offset hospitalized after being shot in Florida

By Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — The rapper Offset was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening near a casino in Florida, according to his representative, who said he is in stable condition.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was formerly married to Cardi B, with whom he has three children, and was a member of the chart-topping rap trio Migos, which lost a fellow member with the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff in 2022.

The Seminole Police Department said in a statement that a shooting occurred at a valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, after 7 p.m. Monday.

Two people were detained and a person sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The police department did not identify the victim or those detained.

The injured individual was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, police said. CNN has reached out to the hospital.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public,” according to the police department. “Operations continue as normal.”

The Atlanta-based trio Migos – consisting of rappers Offset, Quavo and Takeoff – rose to prominence with the 2013 hit “Versace” and later earned Grammy nominations for best rap album with 2018’s “Culture,” while a track off it nabbed a nod for best rap performance.

The group disbanded after Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022 after an argument broke out during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, police said at the time.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and the Associated Press contributed to this report.