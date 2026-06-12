Ariana Grande tells White House to stop using her music

By Sam Peters, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande has spoken out against the White House’s use of one of her songs on a video promoting the administration’s immigration policy.

The 14-second-long video posted on TikTok on Tuesday shows officers, including ICE agents, handcuffing and arresting people. According to the BBC, the video had Grande’s 2024 song “Bye” playing over it. The sound has since been removed.

The video is captioned: “Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

On Thursday, Grande commented on the TikTok video, writing: “Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” Her remark appears to have been hidden.

In response to Grande’s comment, the White House told CNN in an email on Friday that White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

The “Wicked” star has spoken out previously about her political views, and wore an “ICE OUT” pin at the Golden Globes in January.

CNN has reached out to Grande’s representatives for further comment.

President Donald Trump has previously attracted the ire of musicians like ABBA, Adele, and John Fogerty, the lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, for using their music at campaign rallies.

It is also not the first time a star has hit out at Trump for using their music on videos of federal officers arresting people.

A video posted to the White House and Department of Homeland Security Instagram accounts encouraging people to “LEAVE NOW and self-deport” featured the song “All-American Bitch” by Olivia Rodrigo, according to media reports.

Rodrigo reportedly responded by commenting on the Instagram post: “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” The comment has subsequently been deleted, and the sound was removed from the video.

The-CNN-Wire

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