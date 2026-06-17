Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson, ex-’Top Gear’ host, says he has ‘aggressive’ cancer

<i>John Phillips/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jeremy Clarkson attends The Other Songs Live at the Palladium Theatre in London on May 19. Clarkson has announced that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.
<i>John Phillips/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jeremy Clarkson attends The Other Songs Live at the Palladium Theatre in London on May 19. Clarkson has announced that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.
By
Published 6:24 AM

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Jeremy Clarkson has announced that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

The former “Top Gear” host revealed the diagnosis during an episode of “Clarkson’s Farm,” a series that follows his efforts to run a farm in England.

“I’ve got cancer,” he told Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, his co-hosts on the show, which airs on Amazon Prime Video. “It’s aggressive but it’s really early.”

Best known for presenting motoring shows “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour,” Clarkson, 66, posted a video on his Instagram on Tuesday revealing that there would be some “somber news” in upcoming episodes of “Clarkson’s Farm.”

“Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful, but the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are none of those things,” he said.

“They’re a difficult watch. They’re really, really difficult,” he added.

In October 2024, Clarkson revealed that he had undergone a serious heart procedure after suffering a “sudden deterioration” in his health.

“I was clammy and there was a tightness in my chest,” he wrote in his Sunday Times column, before narrating a trip to the hospital, where he ended up having an operation to maintain the flow of blood to his heart.

Amazon Prime Video has not made any formal announcement about whether there will be a sixth series of “Clarkson’s Farm.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.