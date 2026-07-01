Everything we’re seeing in New York City as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s expected wedding celebrations approach



CNN

By Zoe Sottile, Alli Rosenbloom, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Yes, it’s really happening. But what exactly is it?

After months of speculation and tabloid fervor, pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will hold a wedding celebration at New York City’s Madison Square Garden this week, two sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Crews buzzed around the venue today. A worker pushed a stack of boxes marked “lobster meat.” A truck appeared to deliver a massive tree branch. Asked about the activity, one worker said: “My lips are sealed.”

Extra New York Police Department officers will be deployed to the area around Madison Square Garden for the celebration, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the plans.

Organizers are planning to build a tent to obstruct the view of a portion of West 31st Street near Seventh Avenue, the official said, so guests can exit their vehicles without being seen.

The security plan calls for heavy weapons teams that include long guns, canine units, the emergency services units and others to be deployed for the event, along with additional officers for crowd control, the official said. Despite the extra security, the area won’t be considered a frozen zone, like during the NBA Finals, the official said.

Swift, one of the most famous women in the world, has faced security threats in the past, including numerous stalking incidents and an alleged terror plot to attack her concerts in Vienna in 2024.

At a news conference Wednesday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch mentioned “an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night” and said the NYPD will have “a detail in place” but declined to provide details.

The power couple is expected to hold what the sources described as a rehearsal event Thursday at the Manhattan arena, followed by a larger celebration Friday that may go until 4 a.m. Some 1,000 people are expected to attend the latter event, according to sources familiar with the planning.

The expected blockbuster wedding comes as New York City is experiencing a busy start to summer. The Knicks were actually good, breaking a 53-year-drought by winning the NBA championship and inspiring acts of passion and mania across the city. The FIFA World Cup has attracted throngs of delighted tourists to traverse the subway and try ranch dressing for the first time.

Are the happy couple in the city yet? It’s possible: a plane associated with Swift departed Nashville and landed in Morristown, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon according to open-source flight tracking site ADS-B Exchange.

Any Swift fans who descend upon the city will be accompanied by hordes of media who until recently had little to no concrete information about the hush-hush affair.

It seems guests are in the dark about the location, too. Not even Kelce’s fellow Tight End University creator George Kittle, who confirmed he scored an invite to the wedding, knows definitively where the nuptials will be held – or at least that’s what the 49ers player told Entertainment Tonight last week.

“I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me,” Kittle told the outlet at a TEU event where Swift gave a surprise performance.

One thing he does know: The couple told guests “absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told Extra TV at the same event.

“But I was thinking – Travis for some reason likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” Kittle said.

There was also no mention of any impending marriage affairs on Wednesday morning’s drop of “New Heights,” the chatty sports podcast hosted by Super Bowl champion siblings Travis and Jason Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating since 2023, have inspired weeks of fan theories and debate over the rumored MSG bash, much of it rooted in the disbelief that the superstar singer would get married at one of the grungiest places possible.

In the venue’s defense, the arena’s near-impenetrable exterior likely had something to do with its appeal. Also, if there’s someone at home inside an arena, it’s Swift.

If the celebration does go down at MSG, it’s likely the couple will shell out big time to make the venue fit for them and their star-powered guests. One luxury wedding planner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing the privacy expectations of her clientele, estimated a luxury wedding at the Garden could cost from $15 million to $20 million. But the cost of transforming the blank space would just be a drop in the bucket for the billionaire and her fiancé.

There is also still a chance the frenzy around MSG is just an elaborate and expensive decoy to distract us all from the true location where the duo will tie the knot.

When CNN canvassed staff at the Garden Tuesday, they claimed to know nothing about the wedding. Though, one man working outside the arena was seen wearing a crew shirt from one of Swift’s former tours. Master trolling? Or a feat of master planning by Swift to use familiar crew? Time may never tell. Neither will New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who on Tuesday was mum on any details to which he’d been made privy, carefully side-stepping a question about the Swift event during a press conference about the impending heat wave.

“If you happen to be getting married at MSG, you will be staying inside and staying cool, and I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large,” Mamdani said.

The mayor has been getting into the fun surrounding the wedding for weeks, first throwing a subtle nod to a “celebrity’s” wedding while listing big events happening across NYC this summer during a press conference last month. Asked if he’d be attending the rumored wedding, Mamdani said he’d be staying home and playing Swift’s song Only the Young in celebration.

Now, he’s becoming more candid with his answers.

The soaring temperatures might become an unexpected storyline in the tale of Swift and Kelce’s wedding weekend. NYC is slated to top out at triple digits from an intense heat dome that will impact millions of people, including those who might stake out Madison Square Garden to catch a glimpse of Swift and Kelce’s celebrity guests.

As Swift herself once sang, “welcome to New York.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Mark Morales, Sara Smart, Aaron Cooper and Katherine Koretski contributed to this report.